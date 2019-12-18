TODAY |

Middlemore Hospital burns unit asking for donations to help White Island victims and families

Source:  1 NEWS

Whaakari/White Island victims at Middlemore Hospital are being treated for "indescribable injuries", undergoing painful treatments and in isolation to minismise risk of infection, which has put pressure on the hospital's resources.

Middlemore Foundation chief executive Sandra Geange said the National Burn Centre team, which is currently caring for eight of the 14 patients, has been stretched.

She made an appeal for donations to help "ease the immense pressure" while victims are undergoing lengthy and painful treatments, with many of them having to endure long periods in isolation due to a very high risk of infection.

"Middlemore Foundation are asking for money over goods to support this appeal, due to time and resource constraints. This is to speed up the process and provide support as fast as possible where needed."

Sixteen people died following the eruption last Monday with the bodies of two others not recovered and presumed dead. Many others remain in hospitals in New Zealand and Australia with serious injuries. 

Donations can be made to Middlemore Hospital online, or bank deposits can be made to Middlemore Foundation’s Westpac account: 03-0173-0026663-00. Please reference donations as ‘BURNS UNIT’.

