Middlemore classify 66 patients as close contacts of two visiting Covid cases

Sixty-six patients are considered to be close contacts of two Covid-19 cases who went to Auckland's Middlemore Hospital on Wednesday night.

Source: 1 NEWS

According to Counties Manukau DHB, both people went to Middlemore’s Emergency Department for treatment for issues unrelated to Covid-19.

Of the 66 patients, 34 remain in the hospital and have been moved to isolation wards. The other 32 patients who have been discharged or did not require admission following their ED visit are now being followed up.

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service said the 66 patients were deemed close contacts "out of an abundance of caution".

All staff were wearing the appropriate PPE, so none need to be stood down.

The Ministry of Health said the first Covid-19 case answered no to all questions meant to screen people for symptoms of the virus. But, while in triage, clinical staff noted a "very minor cough" and "took steps to isolate and test them".

The person subsequently returned a positive Covid test and are currently in Middlemore’s isolation ward.

In the second case, the patient answered yes to one of the screening questions. However, it was also a symptom consistent with their non-Covid-related reason for going to hospital.

They were tested and given initial treatment, the Ministry of Health said.

The person was then told of their positive test result. They chose to self-discharge and is now being managed by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service.

"The risk to public health of these events is deemed to be low," the Ministry of Health said.