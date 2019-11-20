Microsoft Office 365 down for many global users

Many users of Office 365 - the cloud version of Microsoft Office - can't get into the system this afternoon, with a global issue preventing access.
Microsoft said it had identified a problem that may be preventing customers from accessing the Microsoft 365 admin center and multiple services.
"We've identified and reverted a networking build that caused user traffic from the internet to Microsoft 365 services to intermittently fail, and are seeing early signs of recovery."
The Microsoft 365 Admin Center, Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, and Yammer have all been affected.