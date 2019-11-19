TODAY |

With microscope on foundation funding NZ First, Ardern says it's 'a matter for the Electoral Commission'

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

The National Party has described the secretive foundation funding New Zealand First as “an unprecedented rort that's undermining Jacinda Ardern's Government - and the country".

The Prime Minister has since responded, saying that it is not her job to intervene with the Labour Party’s coalition partner.

NZ First’s former treasurer, Colin Forster, only learned of the New Zealand Foundation earlier this week.

“We'd just come out of a general election and the funds of the party were pretty skint,” Mr Forster said.

“It's unbelievable, it really is. I'm speechless in some ways because I always work by the book.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mr Peters and his party are under fire over the secretive New Zealand First Foundation. Source: 1 NEWS

The Electoral Commission has since launched an investigation into the secretive foundation, which has lent hundreds of thousands of dollars to the party in recent years.

“We would welcome the investigation, because a whole lot of people are making fake news, false allegations,” NZ First leader Winston Peters said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He told them to “stop your narrow, myopic dirt when NZ First is concerned”. Source: 1 NEWS

Despite concerns raised by critics, Ms Ardern has maintained that the issue is a “matter for the Electoral Commission”.

In Parliament's Question Time today Ms Ardern said: "It would be wrong for me as the leader of a political party to inquire into the practices of any other political party".

Mr Bridges believes the foundation threatens democracy.

Your playlist will load after this ad

National’s leader told TVNZ1’s Breakfast the investigation needs to be taken further than the Electoral Commission. Source: Breakfast

“There are questions of trust in the integrity of her Government that go right to its very heart," he said.

Associates of Mr Peters, who run the foundation, were again unwilling to answer questions around the loans.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But the Prime Minister say it’s not her job to intervene. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:47
Watch: Lightning strikes behind Emirates A380 at Christchurch Airport during day of wild weather
2
Video shows violent gang skirmish in Napier park as meth 'turf wars' heat up
3
Ardern opens playground on Parliament's front lawn, Mallard tries out the slide
4
Wanaka woman who's copped negative feedback about Instagram hunting photos says fellow hunters support her
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Microsoft Office 365 down for many global users
00:55

Video shows violent gang skirmish in Napier park as meth 'turf wars' heat up
11:17

Rediscovering Aotearoa: Hauora/Health
00:46

Watch: Speaker says Simon Bridges reminds him of Michael Cheika during reprimand in Parliament