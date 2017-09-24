Microlight plane crash in Tuakau leaves one passenger in critical condition

Source:
One person is in critical condition after a microlight plane crashed in Tuakau this morning
Crew of the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter were tasked to Tuakau this morning to assist a patient involved in a microlight plane crash.
An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was sent to assist the passenger of the plane at 10.15am.
