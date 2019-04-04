Microlight crashes near Twizel

A microlight with the pilot on board has crashed on rural land between Twizel and Tekapo this afternoon.

A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they were alerted that the aircraft was overdue at around 4.45pm.

Shortly after 5pm there was a report that it had crashed south east of the Pukaki spillway.

A spokesperson for Rescue Co-Ordination Centre told 1 NEWS the pilot was a part of a club and that members of the club went looking for the microlight and found the crash site.

A search and rescue crew and a paramedic have been helicoptered to the remote area.

It’s not known the condition of the pilot.