Microlight crashes near Twizel

A microlight with the pilot on board has crashed on rural land between Twizel and Tekapo this afternoon.

Police say they were alerted that the aircraft was overdue at around 4.45pm.

Shortly after 5pm there was a report that it had crashed south east of the Pukaki spillway.

A spokesperson for Rescue Co-Ordination Centre told 1 NEWS the pilot was a part of a club and that members of the club went looking for the microlight and found the crash site.

A search and rescue crew and a paramedic have been helicoptered to the remote area.

It’s not known the condition of the pilot.

More to come.

