Microlight crashes near Twizel

A microlight with the pilot on board has crashed on rural land between Twizel and Tekapo this afternoon.
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS
Police say they were alerted that the aircraft was overdue at around 4.45pm.
Shortly after 5pm there was a report that it had crashed south east of the Pukaki spillway.
A spokesperson for Rescue Co-Ordination Centre told 1 NEWS the pilot was a part of a club and that members of the club went looking for the microlight and found the crash site.
A search and rescue crew and a paramedic have been helicoptered to the remote area.
It’s not known the condition of the pilot.
More to come.