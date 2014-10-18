 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


michelle_livestream_test

share

Source:


testing blah blah

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:18
1
Police have not yet identified the body.

Body found on beach near Christchurch

2

'Jones' comments belittle, denigrate and dishonour ...the first peoples of this country' - woman explains 'hurt' over 'Maori Gratitude Day' column

3
Driving in the rain without towels-glasses

'It feels like a sauna' - Aucklanders trudge through tropical 100 per cent humidity this morning


01:11
4
A state of emergency has been declared.

State of emergency declared in Tonga as Kingdom braces for Cyclone Gita

5
The deck of a cruise ship

Russian woman charged over mass Sydney cruise ship brawl over toilet queue

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

'Jones' comments belittle, denigrate and dishonour ...the first peoples of this country' - woman explains 'hurt' over 'Maori Gratitude Day' column

Ms Maihi this morning issued a statement explaining her petition to strip Sir Bob of his knighthood.

Supporters stand outside the Wellington High Court.

'Lots of love!' - Supporters turn out for woman accused of helping ill 77-year-old commit suicide

Fifty euthanasia supporters gathered outside the High Court this morning.


00:39
The Kiwi coach was furious after the TMO ruled out a try to Gareth Anscombe in the 12-6 loss.

Watch: 'He's made a terrible mistake' – Warren Gatland rages over pivotal 'try or no try' call against England

Wales coach was furious that this try was disallowed in his side's 12-6 loss to England.

01:37
Renee Wright has the latest forecast for TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Batten down the hatches NZ! Heavy rain is headed your way

The MetService warns heavy rain is forecast for much of the North Island and the top of the Sth Island.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 