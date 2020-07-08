Michelle Boag quits National Party roles following Covid-19 patient info leak

National Party deputy leader Nikki Kaye has told 1 NEWS that Michelle Boag has stood from her roles in the party.

Former National Party president Michelle Boag Source: 1 NEWS

She was on the Auckland Central electorate executive and the National Party campaign committees.

It comes after Ms Boag admitted to leaking the private information of Covid-19 patients to MP Hamish Walker.

Yesterday, Mr Walker owned up to leaking Covid-19 patient details to the media. He said she wanted to "expose the Government’s shortcomings so they would be rectified".

A short time after Mr Walker's statement, Ms Boag admitted being the original source who passed the information on to the National MP, having abused her position as acting CEO of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust.

"This was a massive error of judgement on my part and I apologise to my colleagues at ARHT whom I have let down badly," she said.

"I very much regret my actions and did not anticipate that Hamish would choose to send it on to some media outlets but I am grateful that the media involved have chosen not to publish the 18 names that were contained within it."

ARHT says Ms Boag never had access to clinical or patient data.

"We want to reassure the New Zealand public and, most importantly, our patients and their families that patient care remains our top priority," chairman Simon Tompkins said.

"Any information we hold on patients is private with access on a restricted basis and has not been breached.”

National Party leader Todd Muller this morning told TVNZ1's Breakfast Ms Boag should step aside from her involvement with the party.

He also said he doesn't want Mr Walker to run as the party's candidate in the Clutha-Southland electorate, and he got his wish, with Mr Walker saying he won't stand.

"The fact is, they've made a serious error of judgement. Those people who are suffering enough, bluntly, of having Covid, New Zealanders suffering enough of having Covid, having their personal details released like that - obviously the media did not pass them on and that form - but that fact is that they were still given to the media, is unacceptable, completely unacceptable," Mr Muller said.

“It’s not how we operate, it’s not the values that underpin us and when you do have rogue behaviour, as this is, you call it out and consequences ensue and that is clearly what’s happened and what will be happening.”

Ms Boag also resigned as director of the Maori Carbon Foundation today.

Foundation chair Sir Mark Solomon confirmed to 1 NEWS that Ms Boag was asked to resign from her position this morning and she obliged.