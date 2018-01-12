 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Michael Hill jeweller struggles in US

share

Source:

NZN

Michael Hill International, the jewellery retailer founded by its namesake, lifted revenue 4.7 per cent in the first half, though its US business continued to struggle.

Melbourne, Australia - August 24, 2017: A pedestrian walks past a Michael Hill jewelry store at the corner of Little Collins and Elizabeth Streets in the Central Business District of Melbourne, Australia.

Michael Hill store (file picture).

Source: istock.com

Group sales from all stores rose to A$341.5 million in the six months to December 31, 2017, from A$326m in the previous first half. Same-store sales grew 0.5 per cent to A$317.3m in the six months.

Michael Hill same-store sales rose 0.7 per cent to A$310.1m in the first half, while Emma & Roe same-store sales dropped 5.4 per cent to A$7.2m.

Total store sales for the Michael Hill chain increased 4.3 per cent to A$331m in the half, while Emma & Roe total sales jumped 20 per cent to A$10.5m in the period.

In the latest financial year, the jewellery company boosted annual profit by two thirds as its Michael Hill chain grew steadily in its main markets of Australia and New Zealand and recorded stronger growth in Canada.

However, its troubled US business and fledgling Emma & Roe chain posted wider losses.

In its annual results last year, the company said losses from the Emma & Roe brand had exceeded expectations and it would likely adjust the brand, which sells charm bracelets and accessories, in the current financial year.

There were 317 Michael Hill stores trading at the end of December, with 14 opened in the period.

Six opened in Australia, bringing the total there to 172; one opened in New Zealand and seven opened in Canada, bringing stores there to 83.

Dual-listed Michael Hill shares gained 0.8 per cent to $1.35 on the NZX, and have shed 6.2 per cent in the past 12 months.

Related

Business

Economy

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:50
1
The 29-year-old's entire family were killed in the accident.

Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt's life support turned off after devasting Boxing Day car crash

00:30
2
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 10: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves has the ball against Steven Adams #12 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the game on January 10, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Watch: 'That mother f***** is strong!' Timberwolves star blown away by Steven Adams' physicality


3

Hitchhiking woman trying to get a ride to Napier ends up getting arrested when helpful motorist drops her at police station

4
Auckland waterfront.

Hot in the city! No relief in sight for sleepless Aucklanders struggling through muggy January nights

5
The US President also suggested his predecessor had wire-tapped his phones.

'Wanted me to cut the ribbon-NO!' - Trump blames Obama for cancelling first official visit to Britain

02:18
It comes just after tobacco tax was hiked in the hope of turning more people off the deadly habit.

Government's goal of smokefree NZ by 2025 now being described as unrealistic

The claim comes from Quitline after tobacco tax jumped 10 per cent this month.

00:20
Taniesha Southeron, a friend of Amy "Dolly" Everett says she has been left asking whether she could have done anything to prevent the 14-year-old's suicide.

Friend of Aussie teen who took her own life after being bullied urges people 'to seek help if you're not OK'

Amy "Dolly" Everett, was farewelled today in a public service in Katherine in the Northern Territory. She was 14.

This January 2017, photo provided by Kelly Weimer, shows Jim Mitchell, 89, with his wife, Alice Mitchell, 78, and their dog, Gigi. The Mitchell's and their dog have been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, when their Montecito, Calif., home was swept away by the torrent of mud, trees and boulders that flowed down a fire-scarred mountain and slammed into the coastal town in Santa Barbara County. (Kelly Weimer via AP)

Deadly California mudslides claim couple married 50 years and 'The First Lady of Luxury Real Estate'

Jim and Alice Mitchell had just celebrated Jim's 89th birthday when they were swept away along with their beloved dog Gigi.

Waikawa Beach in New Zealand, photo token by Canon 5D mark III at 2016

Heavy rain still to come for some places before weather fines up for the weekend around NZ

Next week may see another spell of heavy rain affecting the country from another low forming out to the west.

Hitchhiking woman trying to get a ride to Napier ends up getting arrested when helpful motorist drops her at police station

A set of interesting events led to the woman spending a night in police cells on existing charges.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 