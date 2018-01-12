 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Michael Hill jeweller gives up on US experiment

share

Source:

NZN

The Michael Hill jewellery chain will wind up its US operations after a decade-long investment failed to build a profitable business as well as overhaul its Emma & Roe jewellery line.

Melbourne, Australia - August 24, 2017: A pedestrian walks past a Michael Hill jewelry store at the corner of Little Collins and Elizabeth Streets in the Central Business District of Melbourne, Australia.

Michael Hill store (file picture).

Source: istock.com

Brisbane-based Michael Hill International said it expects the changes to improve profitability with a stronger investment focus on areas where it's getting best return.

It will close its nine US retail stores, which haven't generated enough traction to warrant greater investment, and shift the Emma & Roe product range into demi-fine jewellery with more sales online and a smaller bricks and mortar footprint.

It comes as the retailer wrote down Emma & Roe assets by about A$7 million, and said it was yet to figure out the financial impact of its US exit.

"We see these actions, along with an increased investment on improving the group's digital capabilities and e-commerce platform, as being the key pillars to driving ongoing sustainable business growth," chief executive Phil Taylor said.

Michael Hill launched the Emma & Roe brand in 2014, which targeted higher turnover with lower value items such as charms, bracelets, rings, pendants and interchangeable earrings.

The sub-brand has expanded to 30 stores since then, accounting for 5 per cent of group sales, but contributing a loss.

The retailer launched in the US in 2008 and started to scale up just before the global financial crisis, buying 17 stores in Illinois and Missouri from Whitehall Jewelers after the US firm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

But it closed half of those stores in 2010 and only renewed its aspirations in the world's biggest economy four years later, targeting the nation's top 100 malls.

"Our time in the highly competitive US jewellery market taught us a lot. However, our US operations have not gained sufficient traction," Mr Taylor said.

The retailer said its New Zealand, Australian and Canadian businesses continue to perform strongly.

The dual-listed shares rose 3 per cent to $1.39 on the NZX, having declined 6.7 per cent over the past 12 months.

Related

Business

North America

Melbourne, Australia - August 24, 2017: A pedestrian walks past a Michael Hill jewelry store at the corner of Little Collins and Elizabeth Streets in the Central Business District of Melbourne, Australia.

Michael Hill jeweller struggles in US

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:18
1
The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A a gift from us'

Watch: The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A gift from us'

00:57
2
The PM says Labour and Ratana both plan to make inroads on both issues.

Politicians descend on Ratana to kick off the political year

3

Corrections dog squad sniffs out meth, 11k cash at South Auckland prison

00:43
4
Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Watch: 'Lazy, dumb, government' – Bill English slams Labour's decision to abolish the Better Public Service targets

5
According to a Government report, petrol prices across the country may not be reasonable.

High sulphur petrol batches damage Auckland vehicles

02:01
It is the first time in a decade a Labour government has been welcomed to the grounds.

Watch: Rousing haka welcomes Jacinda Ardern, political leaders to Ratana

Politicans across the House are at the small town near Whanganui to celebrate the Ratana Movement and kick off the political year.

Jacinda Ardern.

Live stream: Watch Jacinda Ardern's Ratana speech and powhiri to welcome her on

Jacinda Ardern is at Ratana for the first time as PM. Follow the action live.

01:41
One washer said he did it to "feed his kids" and "our family".

'Only trying to survive out here' – window washers risking $150 fines to make money on the roads

Local businesses are asking police to take more notice of those offending.


00:48
Laree Anderson received a donated heart just three months ago, without which she would be dead.

'Have the conversation' - Woman who received life-saving heart transplant urges Kiwis to talk about organ donation

Laree Anderson received her transplant last year - just three months ago - at age 39.

03:39
Shaun Robinson says the extent of the government inquiry is "very encouraging".

Ministerial inquiry a chance to 're-boot our approach' to mental health, says foundation

The Mental Health Foundation's chief executive Shaun Robinson says the scope of the inquiry is "very encouraging".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 