Michael Cullen to head government's tax working group

Sir Michael Cullen will head the government's tax working group.

Former deputy PM Sir Michael Cullen

Finance Minister Grant Robertson today unveiled the terms of reference for the group, part of the government's 100-day plan.

The terms of reference aim for a better balances tax system, Mr Robertson said.

"Individual wage earners, businesses, asset owners, and speculators should pay their fair share of tax," he said.

"Right now we don't think that's happening."

The working group will consider a capital gains or land tax, but not on the family home, a progressive company tax system and a tax system that delivers positive environmental outcomes - though not specifically a carbon tax.

GST and an inheritance tax are both off the table.

Sir Michael, a former Labour finance minister from 1999 to 2008, is the only known member of the group so far.

Other members will be announced by Christmas, Mr Robertson said.