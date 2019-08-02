TODAY |

MetService warns of 'rogue waves' up and down west coast as severe gales, king tides combine

The MetService is warning beachgoers and boaties to watch out for "rogue waves" on the west coast of New Zealand this weekend as king tides combine with large swells.

The warning comes as most of New Zealand braces for wild and windy weather over the weekend as another low sweeps in.

Speaking to RadioNZ this morning, West Coast Emergency Management director Mark Crowe described why the large, possibly up to 8.5m, swells are expected.

"It's a combination of some reasonable king tides, which we were notified about a month ago, then there's obviously the swells that come through with it and the gale force winds as well," he said.

"So we really just wanted to communicate that combination of factors and just heighten people's awareness," Mr Crowe said.

MetService also warned of severe gales down south, with a gust of 161km/h being recorded this morning in Fiordland.

"The theme for the next five or six days is cold, windy, and unsettled.

"It’s looking like it will get especially cold over the country on Sunday and Monday, and this is when snow could fall to sea level in Southland and Clutha," MetService says.

Wave (file picture).
Wave (file picture). Source: istock.com
