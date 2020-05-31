MetService warns of potential thunderstorms and hail in Auckland, flooding in Hawke's Bay

MetService is warning of potential thunderstorms and hail in Auckland and flooding in Hawke’s Bay.

Auckland's patch of bad weather is due to set in this evening, with heavy showers and possible thunderstorms and hail.

The rain is predicted to arrive between 7 and 10pm tonight, MetService says.

The outlook for tomorrow is worse in the City of Sails, with rain forecast all day, becoming "possibly thundery with hail in the afternoon".

Hawke's Bay has a heavy rain warning in place from this afternoon.

"Expect 100 to 130mm of rain to accumulate about the ranges from Te Haroto southwards, with 70 to 100mm elsewhere," MetService forecasts.

"Peak intensities are expected from this afternoon, when hourly rates could reach 25 to 40mm/h in thunderstorms."