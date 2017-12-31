MetService warns large swells on West Coast a risk to swimmers, boaties

Big swells are hitting the West Coast and MetService is warning the large waves can be dangerous.

Waves (file picture). Source: istock.com

MetService says a large belt of winds south of Australia and generating big swells, which have already arrived in the South Island and will spread to the coasts of Wanganui and up to Taranaki by this evening.

It will reach north to the most northward western coasts by midnight tonight.

MetService said in a statement the waves with the longest wavelengths will arrive first and these waves are "paticularily powerful".

Swimmers and boaties should be cautious as the water levels will drop but when the next peak arrives "it can be quite unexpected".

The swell will also rise rapidly when it arrives.