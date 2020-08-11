TODAY |

MetService warns of heavy downpours for Auckland, northern regions

Source: 

MetService is warning of a heavy bout of rain in northern parts of the North Island, just weeks after flooding caused major damage in Northland.

Breakfast weather presenter Matty McLean with the latest weather update for August 11. Source: Breakfast

After months of near-crippling drought, more than 200mm of rain fell across the region over 10 hours last month and caused damage to roads and homes.

Overnight, there has been steady rain in the Far North with about 30 millimetres falling in Cape Reinga since about 10pm yesterday, 18mm in Kerikeri, and 13mm in Kaitaia.

MetService said heavy rain was expected to continue through to the afternoon, not easing until about 5pm.

"The saturated ground around Northland is susceptible to surface flooding and streams may rise rapidly."

Northland Civil Defence spokesperson Murray Soljak told Morning Report the region is able to cope with the current rate of rain at the moment.

"We had a lot to do with our emergency services and councils and authorities and contractors over the last three weeks, so all of those agencies put planning in place and moved their people and resources to where they thought they would be needed," Soljak said.

"I have to say this weather event was not ever predicted to be as extreme as what we went through three-and-half weeks or so ago. We've got through the night, daylight always makes it easier."

A heavy rain watch is also in place for Auckland, Coromandel, Bay Of Plenty, with the front forecast to move over Gisborne and Hawke's Bay overnight.

"While the fast moving nature of the low means that high rainfall amounts won't be widespread, there will still be a risk for localised flooding," Niwa said.

The downpour is also expected to bring with it strong east to northeast winds over Northland, Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula.

-rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Weather News
Auckland
Northland
