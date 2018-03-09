MetService says Cyclone Hola is 'really intense now', playing waiting game over whether it will slam New Zealand

MetService says an accurate path for Cyclone Hola will not really be able to be predicted until about Saturday night.

Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths said Hola is "really intense now" and is just beginning its recurve to the southeast from its current position between Vanuatu and New Caledonia.

She said an accurate forecast of Hola's path near New Zealand will not be known until Saturday evening, and urged people to keep up to date.

"That track is going to become very important," Ms Griffiths said.

An updated track map for Cyclone Hola, overlaid on Google Earth, issued 4am NZT on Friday, March 9. Source: JTWC/Google Earth

"If I were living in Northland Coromandel or Gisborne I'd really be keeping up with that forecast for Monday, which is D Day."

With Hola following just weeks after Cyclone Gita ravaged parts of Nelson Tasman and the West Coast, Ms Griffiths said the number of cyclones this year hitting New Zealand was "not exceptional".

"We've only had three this year," she said, "but they are targeting New Zealand right now".