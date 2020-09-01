MetService latest New Zealand organisation to be hit by cyber attack

MetService is the latest organisation to be hit by a cyber attack, the same type that has disrupted the New Zealand stock exchange.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The weather website was hit by a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack earlier today, but a spokesperson told 1 NEWS it was dealt with in a "timely manner".

Its websites didn't see any noticeable loss of performance as a result, MetService says, but some people were redirected to its back-up website.

"The team at MetService remain on the highest alert of any threat, and our service provider has additional resource available to help effectively navigate and mitigate the situation should it escalate," the spokesperson says.

It comes after TSB Bank also acknowledged an incident this afternoon which brought down its banking website and app.

A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment on whether it was related to the cyber attack.

Last week, the NZX halted trading after its website was hit by the cyber attacks, which have continued over recent days.

Failed attacks were also directed at the websites for media outlets Stuff and RNZ this week.

The cyber attacks are being taken seriously by the Government.