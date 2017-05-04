Metro schools the way forward as Auckland grows

The Government is opening the door to "metro" schools in Auckland, as it grapples with population growth and land constraints.

Source: 1 NEWS

Metro schools are smaller, compact and able to be established on leased land. This enables schools to use community facilities like gyms and playing fields.

Unlike traditional schools with set timetables, Metro schools will operate flexible hours making it convenient for parents and caregivers commuting to and from work to drop their children off at a suitable time.

Education Minister Nikki Kaye said it's an "innovative" solution in urban areas where land is difficult to acquire.

She's basing the model off Christchurch's Ao Tawhiti School, established in a former Irish pub after the Canterbury quakes.

"Ao Tawhati Unlimited Discovery's vision incorporates family-like relationships between the school, parents, whanau and the wider community, who are all heavily involved in school life and delivering the curriculum," Ms Kaye said.

"An inner city location is a big part of their vision, because it enables the school to fully utilise all the amenities and experiences that the city offers."

She said only a "handful" of metro schools would be needed over the next couple of decades.

And she stresses student safety is the "highest priority" with the nature of nearby businesses and other location risks assessed. "Ground floor planning requirements will ensure students are able to safely enter and exit the building at all times."