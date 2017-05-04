 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Metro schools the way forward as Auckland grows

share

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

The Government is opening the door to "metro" schools in Auckland, as it grapples with population growth and land constraints.

How much is too much? Dr Stuart Middleton weighs in on the homework debate

Source: 1 NEWS

Metro schools are smaller, compact and able to be established on leased land. This enables schools to use community facilities like gyms and playing fields.

Unlike traditional schools with set timetables, Metro schools will operate flexible hours making it convenient for parents and caregivers commuting to and from work to drop their children off at a suitable time.

Education Minister Nikki Kaye said it's an "innovative" solution in urban areas where land is difficult to acquire.

She's basing the model off Christchurch's Ao Tawhiti School, established in a former Irish pub after the Canterbury quakes.

"Ao Tawhati Unlimited Discovery's vision incorporates family-like relationships between the school, parents, whanau and the wider community, who are all heavily involved in school life and delivering the curriculum," Ms Kaye said.

"An inner city location is a big part of their vision, because it enables the school to fully utilise all the amenities and experiences that the city offers."

She said only a "handful" of metro schools would be needed over the next couple of decades.

And she stresses student safety is the "highest priority" with the nature of nearby businesses and other location risks assessed. "Ground floor planning requirements will ensure students are able to safely enter and exit the building at all times."

There would also be the opportunity for community or commercial lease of space if the school doesn't utilise the whole area.

Related

Andrea Vance

Education

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
US Police Generic

Boy, 8, knocked unconscious trying to shake hands with bully, two days before committing suicide in US

00:24
2
Te Maire Martin's snap shot at goal completed the comeback for the Panthers.

Kiwi wonder-kid Te Maire Martin, 20, rejects Melbourne Storm offer to join Shaun Johnson in the Warriors halves - report

3
Hacker using laptop. Lots of digits on the computer screen.

Global cyber-attack holds thousands to ransom, reports of hacking in New Zealand


03:04
4
Take note of these budding musicians, because they could be going places.

Video: Listen to a heartfelt song performed by a brave group of South Auckland teens

5
Police emergency scene

Stranger approached young boy near Auckland school, orders to get in his car

Back to Basics: Five easy steps to easing the addiction of shopping at the supermarket

This week our columnist Lydia Harvey gives her top tips to shopping fresh and local.

00:24
Te Maire Martin's snap shot at goal completed the comeback for the Panthers.

Kiwi wonder-kid Te Maire Martin, 20, rejects Melbourne Storm offer to join Shaun Johnson in the Warriors halves - report

Reports out of Sydney say the deal for Martin to join the Warriors is all but done.

US Police Generic

Boy, 8, knocked unconscious trying to shake hands with bully, two days before committing suicide in US

He was described as a "very loving little boy".

01:03
Dame Valerie says the first 13 weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

'When you're an athlete you control everything, but now this little human inside of you is controlling you' - mum-to-be Dame Valerie Adams

Dame Valerie says the first weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

01:43
When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.

Why are so many Kiwi kids not at school on rainy days?

When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ