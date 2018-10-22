 

'A MeToo moment for politics' - Lawyer Catriona MacLennan

1 NEWS
On TVNZ1's Q+A, Corin Dann interviews lawyer Catriona MacLennan on National's handling of recent allegations.

"The issues have been handled woefully by National," Ms MacLennan said. 

"We've got a pattern of organisations prioritising [and] protecting themselves, and the perpetrators and placing the welfare and justice for women on a much lower level."

Ms MacLennan thought the allegations were "definitely a MeToo moment for politics".

She said it was essential political parties had policies and procedures in place when complaints are made.

Corin Dann interviews lawyer Catriona MacLennan on National's handling of allegations in the wake of the Jami-Lee Ross saga. Source: Q+A

Q+A talks to political scientist Dr Bryce Edwards, Michelle Boag former National president, Dr Wayne Mapp former National Minister and Mike Williams former Labour Party president. Source: Q+A

