'A MeToo moment for politics' - Lawyer Catriona MacLennan

On TVNZ1's Q+A, Corin Dann interviews lawyer Catriona MacLennan on National's handling of recent allegations.

"The issues have been handled woefully by National," Ms MacLennan said.

"We've got a pattern of organisations prioritising [and] protecting themselves, and the perpetrators and placing the welfare and justice for women on a much lower level."

Ms MacLennan thought the allegations were "definitely a MeToo moment for politics".

She said it was essential political parties had policies and procedures in place when complaints are made.