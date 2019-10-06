TODAY |

Meth demand driving soaring burglary rate in Bay of Plenty

Sam Kelway
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Sam Kelway

Your playlist will load after this ad

In the past year more than 5000 burglaries have been reported to police in BOP, leaving victims to reassess their security. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Sam Kelway
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kiwi Israel Adesanya knocks out Robert Whittaker to win UFC's undisputed middleweight title
2
Rugby World Cup LIVE updates: All Blacks showing a much dominant performance in second half piling on points
3
Police describe scenes of anxiety and disorganisation at 600-strong Dunedin party where student died
4
After odd question about life outside All Blacks, Steve Hansen gets media laughing with zinger of a reply
5
'Soft on crime' Government has led to gang recruitment, National says
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One person dead after crash involving car and motorcycle in Marlborough

00:23

Man led by rope says video of arrest made him feel shame

Child dies after suffering accidental injuries in Wellington
00:24

Student dead, two others seriously injured at out of control house party in Dunedin