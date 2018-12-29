Meth contamination of state housing leaves tenants homeless months later

It's still not known how many people kicked out of state housing for methamphetamine contamination remain homeless.

In September, Housing New Zealand was forced to apologise to around 800 tenants after its actions were found to be a moral and fiscal failure.

Housing New Zealand evicted about 800 tenants when their homes tested positive for methamphetamine.

The test was later debunked, Housing NZ offering compensation and an apology

"We're very, very sorry for that and are very concerned to put that right," Andrew Clapham of Housing New Zealand said on November 12.

The average claim is almost $8,000, and so far $1.2 million has been paid out to 160 people.

Ricardo Menendez March of Auckland Action Against Poverty said Housing New Zealand and the Labour-led government haven't poured enough resources into compensating people.

Housing NZ does not know how many of those 800 displaced tenants remain homeless, saying some may no longer be clients.

But it has made contact with almost 400.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni says there's no quick fix.