 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Meth a bigger problem than booze in forcing kids into grandparents' care, charity insists

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A charity that supports grandparents caring for their grandchildren disputes a Government agency's assertion that alcohol abuse is a bigger problem than methamphetamine in contributing to family dysfunction.

Meth addiction is being blamed as a key reason older family members are becoming caregivers once again.
Source: 1 NEWS

Charity group Grandparents Raising Grandchildren says meth is the key reason grandparents are stepping in to raise their grandchildren and in the last three years 1800 more families have reached out for help.

Oranga Tamariki, the Ministry for Vulnerable Children, says meth use is just one of the symptoms of wider family dysfunction, not necessarily the main cause, and alcohol is a bigger problem. 

"It's what then happens, because when parents have a drug addiction be that alcohol, be that meth, be that another substance, they tend to make choices. So they make choices that sometimes aren't in the best interests of the child," said Grainne Moss, Oranga Tamariki chief executive.

But Grandparents Raising Children says it carried out a major research study last year and alcohol abuse was sixth on the list as a factor causing children to go into grandparent care.  

Drug use is the leading reason and the only drug cited in the study of over 1100 caregivers was meth, said Kate Bundle of the group.

"Methamphetamine, in our experience is the major catalyst causing the breakdown of the family, rendering parents unable to parent their children. Alcohol abuse doesn't come close to having such a devastating effect on the family," she said.

One grandmother, who 1 NEWS called Aroha, cares for 11 grandchildren as their parents are addicted to P and she says it is an epidemic. 

"Meth destroys the families because the parents are not in control.  They can't take barely hardly any care of themselves, let alone their children," Aroha said.

Related

Health

Social Issues

02:00
Meth addiction is being blamed as a key reason older family members are becoming caregivers once again.

Watch: Grandmother caring for 11 grandkids due to P-addicted parents says 'it's an epidemic'

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.

Watch: Crusaders score try of the season contender from inside their own half as they rip apart Chiefs

2

'My heart breaks in pieces' - Rachel Hunter reveals her mother is battling 'hideous disease' cancer

00:16
3
US police used a rubber mannequin as a trap after two homeless people were killed in the same area of downtown Las Vegas.

Video: Man caught trying to 'kill' mannequin with a hammer in US police sting

4

Two people in critical condition after two separate South Auckland assaults


00:30
5
David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.

Watch: Crusaders remain unbeaten in Super Rugby and pull off stunning comeback against the Chiefs in Fiji

00:30
David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.

Watch: Crusaders score try of the season contender from inside their own half as they rip apart Chiefs

David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.


02:00
Meth addiction is being blamed as a key reason older family members are becoming caregivers once again.

Watch: Grandmother caring for 11 grandkids due to P-addicted parents says 'it's an epidemic'

A charity group says meth is the key reason grandparents are stepping in to raise their grandchildren.

02:19
The Crown says there was insufficient evidence, but Jim Morton says a lack of funding is behind the decision.

Man who lost eye in hunting incident says charges against shooter dropped due to police budget restraints

Jim Morton told 1 NEWS today that the past year has been tough for him and his wife Jenny.

00:45
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Two further arrests made over violent South Auckland dairy robbery in which knife was held to throat of shopkeeper

Four people have now been arrested over the Tuesday night incident.

01:12
Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.

Watch: 'I gave up' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen reveals how hard he tried to get Wayne Smith to stay on with the All Blacks

Steve Hansen tells remarkable story about trying to keep old mate Wayne Smith from leaving the All Blacks set-up - and how Smith finally got him to stop asking him to stay.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ