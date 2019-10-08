Meth and $100k cash seized in South Auckland drug bust

Two people have been arrested and more than $100,000 in cash and 800 grams of methamphetamine have been seized after police raided a property in Manurewa today.
Detective Inspector Chris Barry says the bust came as part of a larger operation by Counties Manukau attempting to stamp out the illegal meth trade in South Auckland.
A 43-year-old woman appeared in the Manukau District Court today, charged with two counts of importing and four count of supplying methamphetamine, as well as possession of the Class A drug for supply.
A 53-year-old man was charged with two counts of importing methamphetamine and as well as for supplying the drug.
Yesterday, police reported uncovered a supply of the same drug along with $5000 in cash during a raid of several properties linked the Killer Beez gang in Flat Bush and Ōtāhuhu.
A 23-year-old was charged with possession of meth for supply, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.
In addition, a 25-year-old was arrested on numerous outstanding charges which also included possession of methamphetamine.
Another 25-year-old also appeared in the Manukau District yesterday on multiple gun-related charges connected to the pistols found during the search warrants by police and one located earlier in the month.