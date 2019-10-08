Meth and $100k cash seized in South Auckland drug bust

Two people have been arrested and more than $100,000 in cash and 800 grams of methamphetamine have been seized after police raided a property in Manurewa today.

A file image of two "point bags" - typically used to store small quantities of powdered drugs like methamphetamine. Source: 1 NEWS

Detective Inspector Chris Barry says the bust came as part of a larger operation by Counties Manukau attempting to stamp out the illegal meth trade in South Auckland.

A 43-year-old woman appeared in the Manukau District Court today, charged with two counts of importing and four count of supplying methamphetamine, as well as possession of the Class A drug for supply.

A 53-year-old man was charged with two counts of importing methamphetamine and as well as for supplying the drug.

Yesterday, police reported uncovered a supply of the same drug along with $5000 in cash during a raid of several properties linked the Killer Beez gang in Flat Bush and Ōtāhuhu.

Guns, drugs and a large sum of cash were seized from Killer Bees members during the raids. Source: NZ Police.

A 23-year-old was charged with possession of meth for supply, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

In addition, a 25-year-old was arrested on numerous outstanding charges which also included possession of methamphetamine.