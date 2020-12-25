TODAY |

MIQ staff helping returnees celebrate Christmas from managed isolation

Source:  1 NEWS

For the 5,724 returnees locked up in managed isolation, this year's Christmas celebrations are quite different. 

Three health workers get into the Christmas spirit at an Auckland managed isolation facility. Source: Supplied

Nevertheless, staff have been working extra hard to make sure those who won't be spending the holiday with friends and family can still be included in festivities. 

From food stations outside so kids can leave treats for visiting reindeer, to stockings hanging outside their rooms, each facility has been organising a range of festive activities to keep up the Christmas cheer. 

Managed isolation workers get into the festive spirit in Rotorua. Source: Supplied

Even Santa was given the all clear to stop in and visit those in managed isolation, making sure to follow the strict health and safety protocols of course. 

It may vary between each facility, but returnees will be tucking in to a range of holiday treats today whether it's a picnic-themed lunch, a glass of bubbles or a glazed ham and roast turkey. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:21
Sydney woman fined for breaking Covid-19 quarantine while experiencing symptoms
2
With a video filmed in secret, Trump keeps sowing chaos in final weeks of presidency
3
More than 100 killed in latest ethnic massacre in Ethiopia
4
Covid-stranded Kiwi man sails solo from across the world to be home for Christmas
5
Steven Adams drives to the rim for monster dunk in winning start to time with Pelicans
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:06

Jacinda Ardern thanks essential workers, reflects on 'tough' 2020 in Christmas message

Some managed isolation hotels running Christmas decoration competitions
02:23

Wild ride: Meet the courier criss-crossing NZ to get new pets to homes by Christmas
02:20

Kiwis 'pull together' to help families in need at Christmas despite tough financial year