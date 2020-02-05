Mercy flight passengers from virus-stricken China arrive at quarantine base north of Auckland

Passengers on board the flight from coronavirus-stricken Wuhan, China to Auckland have arrived at the quarantine base in Auckland's Whangaparāoa tonight.

With assistance from Air New Zealand, St John and multiple other agencies, the government-chartered Air New Zealand flight arrived in Auckland just after 6.00pm.

Later they were cleared to depart to their quarantine base just north of Auckland.

Around 158 evacuees - made up of New Zealanders and people from Pacific island nations from virus-stricken China, made the long-haul journey today to the Whangaparāoa military training base where they will be quarantined for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

The 35 Australian passengers on the flight were being transferred immediately onto a flight home from Auckland once the Air NZ flight had touched down.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said all those from on board were in good health.

"The people I saw on the two bus loads looked very tired, very relieved, very appreciative.

"They've had a long journey - not just the flight but even getting to the airport - but the medical staff on board reported that everyone was safe and well,” he said.

Mr Bloomfield said none of the returnees would be tested for coronavirus unless they showed symptoms of the illness.

The Ministry of Health this afternoon released images of the Whangaparāoa Navy training facility, chosen as the quarantine site due to its size and location, as well as its access to its own medical facilities.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health told 1 NEWS that while in isolation, the plan is for evacuees to "continue to maintain as normal a life as possible".

At the site, people will receive daily medical checks, be able to work remotely, and education needs for children will be provided.

Catering would be maintained by commercial contractors.