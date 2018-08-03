 

Mental health unit stands by discharge of man alleged to have committed murder just three days later

RNZ
New Zealand
Health
Crime and Justice

The clinical director of the mental health unit that discharged a man three days before he allegedly killed a man has come under fire during cross-examination in court.

Gabriel Yad-Elohim has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to murdering Michael Mulholland in September last year and is on trial at the High Court in Auckland.

Consultant psychiatrist Peter McColl told the court Mr Yad-Elohim turned up to Auckland Hospital's emergency department reporting that he was hearing voices telling him to kill people.

"Mr Yad-Elohim had presented in a sort of distressed and agitated fashion. He was experiencing thoughts and urges to injure Pacific Island, Māori, Asian and African people and he was hearing voices telling him to steer clear of Asian, African, Pacific Island and Māori people. He may also have been hearing the voice of God but that wasn't clear."

Mr Yad-Elohim has a history of schizophrenia and was admitted to the mental health ward, Te Whetu Tawera, on 17 September. He was given medication, and later transferred to the intensive care area. It was his fourth visit to a mental health unit in eight years.

Dr McColl said Mr Yad-Elohim had traces of methamphetamine and cannabis in his system but it was hard to say whether the drugs had caused the psychotic episode.

Dr McColl is the clinical director of Te Whetu Tawera and said the unit became full with all 58 beds in use. Mr Yad-Elohim had been due for discharge five days later on the 22nd but he could not get a WINZ grant for lodge accommodation.

He stayed an extra night before being sent to a respite centre in the community.

Under cross-examination from Mr Yad-Elohim's lawyer, Matt Goodwin, asked about clinical notes made by a junior staff member three days after his client's admission.

Mr Goodwin asked: "When we see in the medical notes, on the 20th of September, at 8:51am, that Mr Yad-Elohim is still having auditory hallucinations to kill Asian and African people, you're saying ... that didn't reflect something that was said at the time?"

Dr McColl agreed.

The doctor said the notes had been made by a junior staff member but were inaccurate.

"You know, because of the seriousness of events that followed on from the discharge, we had an external review of the care given to Mr Yad-Elohim by a clinical director from Northland and a nurse director from Christchurch. They pointed out that the handover notes were kind of misleading so we've actually changed the process there."

That was the first time any of the lawyers in court had heard there had been a review and the court took an extended break so copies of the review could be made available.

Mr Goodwin asked the doctor if he was aware this was a murder trial.

"If something is inaccurate in the medical notes, did it cross your mind to actually mention that to the lawyers who are calling you as a witness?" Mr Goodwin asked.

Dr McColl responded: "I personally don't think... This is one entry by a house surgeon on one day."

Mr Goodwin responded: "Saying he wants to kill Asian and African people, a matter of a few days before he kills someone? Does that not strike you as something we should be alerted to?"

Dr McColl said: "So I don't take your point actually, I don't take your point ... there's plenty in the records already talking about what he's been thinking and believing so picking on that single item, I don't see the logic of that, I'm afraid."

The doctor went on to say: "I'm very aware of the murder and I'm very aware of the family of the deceased at the back of the room as well ... and I regret to say that the gentleman who died doesn't fit the demographic in this case but I'm bitterly sorry for the family at the back of the court."

Doctor McColl denied he was throwing the junior staff member under the bus and said Mr Yad-Elohim was well when he was released.

Mr Goodwin asked: "How can you say: 'He's well' when he's been threatening to kill people for two days. He's withdrawn, we know he's treatment-resistant.

"Have you done anything else to assess the risk of him going back into the community?"

Dr McColl responded: "We don't know that he's treatment resistant, we don't know that."

The doctor said he stood by his decision to discharge Mr Yad-Elohim into community care.

Mr Goodwin asked if he accepted he was wrong to discharge Mr Yad-Elohim early. Dr McColl said he was not.

The doctor said Mr Yad-Elohim was discharged under the Mental Health Act that required him to take his medication and accept treatment.

Three days after being discharged, the Crown alleges Mr Yad-Elohim stomped Mr Mulholland to death in the stairwell outside his Western Springs flat after a drug deal went wrong.

Gabriel Yad-Elohim has been charged with the murder of Michael Mulholland in Western Springs.
Topics
New Zealand
Health
Crime and Justice
Social justice advocate Celia Lashlie's dying wish realised as new doco premieres on the big screen

Kate Nicol-Williams
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Kate Nicol-Williams
Movies
Social Issues

The premiere of the documentary 'Celia' in Wellington last night fulfills a request of the late social equality advocate Celia Lashlie.

Three-and-a-half years after her final interview, recorded just three days before she died from pancreatic cancer, Ms Lashlie's straight-talking, compelling messages have been brought to the big screen.

The sold-out premiere for Celia was held as part of the New Zealand International Film Festival at the Embassy Theatre.

Journalist Amanda Millar was asked by Ms Lashlie to make a documentary on her life and key messages, shortly after she was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

"I want to do this documentary in order for others to continue the work that I've started and that I now can't finish," Ms Lashlie had told her.

"In her heart, she'd done the stuff with the boys but truly, her passion was was the plan to work with vulnerable families, especially women and try to change the outcome," Ms Millar told 1 NEWS.

Ms Millar had reported on Ms Lashlie's work over a period of 15 years, but called the documentary "the greatest assignment of my life".

"You can't say no when somebody says, 'Please, would you fulfill my dying wish?" she said.

Ms Lashlie was News Zealand's first female officer to work in a male prison.

She then managed Christchurch Women's Prison.

Afterwards, she turned to working with teenage boys and giving talks to parents around the country. For her best-selling book, He'll Be OK - Growing Gorgeous Boys Into Good Men, she held discussions with 180 boys' school classes.

Her final crusade, improving families by reducing domestic violence - working with mothers in particular - was work cut short.

"That's my thing, it is only in working with the mothers that we will get to save the lives of these children," Ms Lashlie said in her final interview.

"At the heart of my being is the plight of women. This society that we spend millions of dollars on benefits, millions of dollars trying to stop child abuse, billions of dollars trying to stop family violence and no one has said, 'Turn to the mothers.'"

The 61-year-old was told she had at least 12 months to live when she was diagnosed with cancer, but this was soon reduced to just a few weeks.

"We got an interview over an hour and a half and then two days later, she left us," Ms Millar said.

The plan for a documentary on the last year of her life was gone and Ms Millar questioned how the documentary could continue.

However, the single interview became the gripping centrepiece of the film, which also features moments throughout Ms Lashlie's life in archival footage, stories of personal impact from her work and interweaving tributes from others.

The next challenge was finding enough funding to complete her dying wish, with Ms Millar turning away from television network funding to "stay true" to how Ms Lashlie had envisioned the piece.

A Givealittle online fundraising campaign was launched and Ms Millar made the funding call on a radio segment.

Garry Robertson was listening and - as someone who believed in Ms Lashlie's morals and had attended one of her talks as a parent to boys - decided to help.

"My own mum was equally to blame for everything that went on at our house and it really struck a chord with me so I'm hoping we can use that and teach a lot of people," Mr Robertson said.

Mr Robertson paid the funding difference, becoming executive producer of the documentary.

It's hoped new audiences, from all walks of life, will learn from Ms Lashlie's raw approach through watching the film.

"Since she died, we missed her, I think people are craving her practical advice, her insight," Ms Millar said.

She said Ms Lashlie would be heartbroken to know that prisoner numbers have only increased since her death in February 2015.

While the film's already sold out in Wellington, Auckland and Christchurch, with extra screenings being added to the lineup, Ms Millar said it's a focus for the documentary to reach communities that may not attend cinemas, as well as a resource.

The film premiered to a sold-out theatre in Wellington last night as part of the New Zealand International Film Festival.
Topics
New Zealand
Kate Nicol-Williams
Movies
Social Issues
New World, Four Square and Pak'nSave to ban plastic bags from checkouts from January 1 next year

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Environment

Grocery and liquor giant Foodstuffs has announced all retail and wholesale brands part of the 100% New Zealand Co-operative will no longer provide plastic bags at checkouts from January 1 next year, in a statement today.

Some of their stores have already become plastic bag-free, including New World Devonport and Four Squares in Raglan, Matakana and Martinborough.

"Since we started this conversation, we've seen between a 20-36 per cent drop in plastic bag usage in our stores – but by the time January 1 rolls around this change will have removed more than 350 million plastic bags from circulation," Foodstuffs New Zealand managing director Steve Anderson said.

New World Howick and Marton, and Pak 'n Save Silverdale, will be plastic bag-free by August 29.

Liquorland will also begin phasing out plastic bags by the end of February next year.

"By the end of March next year, we will have given away a reusable bag to pretty much every New Zealander. The more we all change to reusables, the faster we stop plastic bags ending up in the environment."

Countdown supermarket has already pledged to end the use of single-use plastic bags in its stores by the end of 2018.

A 1 NEWS poll has found the majority of Kiwis are willing to pay up to 15 cents for a plastic bag at the till.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Environment