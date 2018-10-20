 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Mental health specialists question new antidepressant's effectiveness

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Health


Two top mental health specialists have joined a growing number of doctors and patients questioning the effectiveness of a controversial new antidepressant.

Psychiatrist David Codyre says the number of patients who've become unwell on the funded generic drug Enlafax is "a phenomenon".

More than 380 complaints have been lodged with the national centre monitoring adverse reactions.

But Pharmac is standing by it's decision to switch its funding from Effexor to Enlafax, citing the regulator Medsafe which claims the two drugs are pharmaceutically identical.

David Codyre, lead psychiatric adviser to 150 Auckland GP's, says while the number of adverse reactions is unusual, it's a real phenomenon.

"Even though on paper these are identical medicines, in real life they're behaving differently," he said.

"From a purely scientific perspective it's not explainable. And I think that's what Pharmac's problem is."

Psychiatrist Rob Shieff has also noticed problems in patients switching from Effexor to Enlafax, even asking patients who can afford it to pay for their old medication.

Pharmac says patients can apply for special funding but so far only one of the 37 applications have been approved.

Medsafe is seeking additional information from the manufacturer and checking with its regulation counterpart in Australia.

A growing number of doctors and patients are questioning the effectiveness of the funded generic drug Enlafax. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Dane Gagai needed medical attention after this huge hit against Tonga.
Australia secure comfortable win over spirited Mate Ma'a Tonga in historic Test
2
It marks a terrible first day on the roads for the Labour weekend holiday.
Two die, three others injured in two-car crash on SH1 south of Whangarei, road blocked
3
As the rogue MP refuses to resign from Parliament, National leader Simon Bridges says they're considering all options.
National ponders expelling Jami-Lee Ross as Simon Bridges fronts up to Indian community
4
Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson.
Photos: Jacinda Ardern the moment, one-year-ago, Winston Peters decided to go with Labour
5
Eden Park's strict management turns away big concerts including Bon Jovi, Eminem, Phil Collins
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Motorhome, bus seatbelts recalled after failing safety standards
FESTA, Christchurch.

Architecture festival shows off a brand new Christchurch

SH1 near Wellington open again after chemical spill, but extent of damage not yet known
Police car generic.

Teen motorcyclist dead after crash with car in Waikato