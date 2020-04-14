Mental health sector boosted by $3.5 million Government investment

Groups who support vulnerable people in the mental health and wellbeing sector will be getting extra support from the Government with a $3.5 million funding boost as some New Zealanders struggle through the Covid-19 lockdown.

Source: 1 NEWS

Health Minister David Clark today said funding will go to groups, including Rainbow Youth, the Cancer Society, the Mental Health Foundation, the NZ Drug Foundation, Changing Minds, Supporting Families NZ, Health Promotion Agency and rural communities.

“It’s important that these groups have information that is specific to their situation and they know exactly how to reach out for help if they need it," he said.

Support has been provided through targeted information campaigns, online peer support, resources and help with staying connected.

"In addition to the mental health and wellbeing support tools we launched recently for all Kiwis, extra support is being given to people who are vulnerable or more at risk. That boost has already made a significant difference," Mr Clark said.

The news comes after the Government announced free mental health and addiction services will be made available to 1.5 million New Zealanders by the middle of the year.

"These initiatives build on those announced over the past few weeks, providing information, tools and resources to help all New Zealanders maintain their mental wellbeing during these difficult times," Mr Clark said.