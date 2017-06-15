 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Mental health nurse says Christie Marceau's killer was 'clearly irritated' during assessment

share

Nicole Bremner 

1 NEWS Reporter

A mental health nurse who assessed the man who killed Auckland teenager Christie Marceau has testified that she has "never assessed anyone who went on to commit the level of crime he did". 

The 18-year-old's killer was on bail close to the Marceau family home when he struck.
Source: 1 NEWS

Sally French gave evidence via video link from Nelson this morning as the inquest into Christie's death entered its second week.

Ms French assessed Akshay Chand with another specialist mental health nurse in October 2011.

The assessment was a compulsory part of Chand's bail application process to evaluate his mental well being, risk of harming himself or others, and other factors.

Mr French said Chand was "clearly irritated at having to be there". 

She said she interpreted his behaviour as "passive aggressive" but did not see behaviours indicating psychosis.

She said Chand responded clearly and had clear thoughts.

Ms French said she questioned Chand about anti-depressants he'd been prescribed following an attempted overdose.

Chand had been hospitalised after taking 50 multi-vitamin tablets in the wake of him kidnapping and threating Marceau with a knife on September 6, 2011.

Ms French said she asked whether there were any side effects and Chand replied he'd lost weight, concentration was a problem and he was having difficulty reading and watching movies.

She said Chand's mother said he was more social.

Ms French said Chand's reluctance to discuss his offending against Christie meant the assessment relied on Chand's own assessment of his well-being, his lack of criminal history and his mother's observations.

"I can't read minds," Ms French said. "I wish we could."

Related

Nicole Bremner

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Public have rushed to the aid of a man struck by a car at a busy Manukau intersection in South Auckland.

Raw: Chaotic footage as window washer struck by car in South Auckland

00:11
2
Emergency services are on the scene on Seven Sister Road in London after a van struck and injured pedestrians.

Two worshipers 'feared dead', others injured after van strikes pedestrians leaving London mosque

00:40
3
Oracle's skipper was forced to take a deep swallow before responding.

Watch: Reporter slices Jimmy Spithill to pieces - 'Most of us are shell-shocked with how dominant Team NZ's been'

00:47
4
The rugby legend's bronze statue is situated outside of the Meads Brothers Exhibition.

Watch: The moment Sir Colin Meads unveils his larger-than-life statue in the heart of Te Kuiti

00:30
5
The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Watch: Four-in-a-row! Burling humiliates Spithill as Team NZ take 3-0 America's Cup lead

01:50
The 18-year-old's killer was on bail close to the Marceau family home when he struck.

Mental health nurse says Christie Marceau's killer was 'clearly irritated' during assessment

She said she interpreted his behaviour as "passive aggressive".


00:47
The rugby legend's bronze statue is situated outside of the Meads Brothers Exhibition.

Watch: The moment Sir Colin Meads unveils his larger-than-life statue in the heart of Te Kuiti

The rugby legend's bronze statue is situated outside of the Meads Brothers Exhibition.

00:22
There are reportedly a number of casualties following the incident outside the mosque.

Video: Bystanders help victims after van ploughs into crowd near London mosque

"A number of people" were injured in the late night incident in the city's north.

00:11
Emergency services are on the scene on Seven Sister Road in London after a van struck and injured pedestrians.

Two worshipers 'feared dead', others injured after van strikes pedestrians leaving London mosque

The UK Police say one person has been arrested over the incident.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ