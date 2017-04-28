 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Mental health funding rejection for Christchurch 'short-sighted', union says

share

Source:

NZN

The country's biggest union, representing government workers, has slammed as short-sighted the Government's decision to deny $7.2m in funding for extra mental health work in earthquake-recovering Canterbury.

Depression (file picture).

File picture.

Source: istock.com

"I feel like we're working in a warzone," PSA member Nancy McShane, who works at Hillmorton, Christchurch's acute mental health hospital, said in a statement today.

"Staff safety is at risk and I don't think the Government realise quite how serious the situation is.

"We're struggling to provide services and seeing people at their absolute breaking point instead of being resourced to intervene early and avert a bigger crisis."

Yesterday, Fairfax reported the Canterbury District Health Board had asked the Ministry of Health for $7.2m it urgently needed to develop a community-based acute service to fill the gap between crisis resolution and hospital admission, among other things.

But director general of health Chai Chuah told the DHB, which is running at a loss, it was "inappropriate" as the board was responsible for looking after the Canterbury population.

The ministry said no funding was available for ad hoc requests and had already funded Canterbury mental health services an extra $20 million last year.

Board member Jo Kane told Fairfax the decision was "brutal, cruel, unfair and wrong".

PSA national secretary Erin Polaczuk says it was foolish and economically unwise to ignore pleas for mental health funding.

"Thinking of our tireless, underpaid and understaffed workers at CDHB, I can't help but wonder why it's 'inappropriate' to seek governmental help in mitigating a mental health crisis but somehow smart and pragmatic for the same minister to drop an extra $5m into a yacht race this week."

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Health

04:26
A recent survey revealed New Zealand is the second-worst country for workplace bullying.

Workplace bullying causes some Kiwis to suffer mental health issues

00:20
The former Australian Prime Minister weighs in on US president's Twitter behaviour in an interview.

Julia Gillard open up about 'moments of anxiety' while Australia's PM and talks President Trump's mental health
02:29
Donna has between 60 and 90 pets at any one time - including not just dogs and cats, but things like frogs as well.

Good Sorts: Donna Moot's approach to mental health includes animal friends
04:01
Ashleigh Smith collected a special award at Buckingham Palace for her work on mental health and anti-bullying initiatives.

Central Otago teen gets honour from the Queen, will meet Prince Harry for mental health work

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:44
1
Plumes of water were sprayed onto the Emirates plane to celebrate the team's homecoming and the arrival of the Auld Mug back to NZ.

Watch: Auckland Airport welcomes Emirates Team NZ home with water salute as plane taxis to gate

00:21
2
For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

Watch: The glorious moment the America's Cup arrives back on New Zealand soil

02:59
3
The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

Watch: Daughter of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi composer says we've been singing the song wrong for over 50 years

00:11
4
It's been almost a week since the Team NZ helmsman has been in front of camera, but the Kiwi hero managed to re-gather himself.

Watch: 'I'm pretty f… good!' - Peter Burling makes clever save, covers near-expletive in quick interview

00:32
5
Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.

'We do it to try and win yacht races' - humble Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling plays down hero status

00:32
Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.

'We do it to try and win yacht races' - humble Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling plays down hero status

Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.

00:21
For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

Watch: The glorious moment the America's Cup arrives back on New Zealand soil

For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

00:44
Ashby said it was a pleasure and privilege to celebrate the America's Cup victory.

Triumphant Team New Zealand to parade America's Cup through Auckland CBD

Full details of the parade down Auckland's Queen St and onto a sail past in the Viaduct Basin.

04:26
A recent survey revealed New Zealand is the second-worst country for workplace bullying.

Workplace bullying causes some Kiwis to suffer mental health issues

Just under a decade ago, New Zealand was ranked as having the second-worst rate of workplace bullying in the world.


00:38
1 NEWS NOW will have live coverage from Emirates Team New Zealand's Auckland homecoming parade.

Kiwis to wait even longer for America's Cup after plane delayed

New Zealanders are ready to welcome the team and cup home.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ