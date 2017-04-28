Mental health funding rejection for Christchurch 'short-sighted', union says

The country's biggest union, representing government workers, has slammed as short-sighted the Government's decision to deny $7.2m in funding for extra mental health work in earthquake-recovering Canterbury.

File picture. Source: istock.com

"I feel like we're working in a warzone," PSA member Nancy McShane, who works at Hillmorton, Christchurch's acute mental health hospital, said in a statement today.

"Staff safety is at risk and I don't think the Government realise quite how serious the situation is.

"We're struggling to provide services and seeing people at their absolute breaking point instead of being resourced to intervene early and avert a bigger crisis."

Yesterday, Fairfax reported the Canterbury District Health Board had asked the Ministry of Health for $7.2m it urgently needed to develop a community-based acute service to fill the gap between crisis resolution and hospital admission, among other things.

But director general of health Chai Chuah told the DHB, which is running at a loss, it was "inappropriate" as the board was responsible for looking after the Canterbury population.

The ministry said no funding was available for ad hoc requests and had already funded Canterbury mental health services an extra $20 million last year.

Board member Jo Kane told Fairfax the decision was "brutal, cruel, unfair and wrong".

PSA national secretary Erin Polaczuk says it was foolish and economically unwise to ignore pleas for mental health funding.