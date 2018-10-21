 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Mental Health Foundation warns over Jami-Lee Ross coverage, comments

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Health

The Mental Health Foundation says language used to describe Jami-Lee Ross' distress is damaging to others with their own mental health troubles.

Media outlets have reported Mr Ross was admitted into mental health care over the long weekend.

Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson told Morning Report stigmatising comments that have been made by politicians, commentators and on social media were concerning.

"I think most recently they've come through in some of the ... comments that appear on social media around some of the stories. But again, there are politicians, both local body and national, that are using some language that perhaps needs to be thought about more carefully," Mr Robinson said.

"It goes to that fundamental undermining of people and fear of people when they're going through a mental health issue."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Parliament needs to change in the wake of last week’s Jami-Lee Ross saga, as she called for politicians to show empathy and compassion. Source: Breakfast

Mr Robinson warned those who were using words like 'unbalanced' or accusing Jami-Lee Ross of blaming his actions on his mental health, were stigmatising mental illness.

"That stigma, that nastiness actually spills over to affect other people, it may be your sister, your brother, someone at your work, it may be you at some point in your life, who also finds yourself going through mental and emotional distress and remembers those attitudes.

He said he knew from his own experiences, there's already self-stigma to deal with.

"It is very easy to feel bad about yourself, to feel shamed, to feel weak and you should be able to cope with this, and to have those kinds of attitudes then amplified through others through their words, even if it's not about you, but somebody who's going through something similar to you, it's damaging."

He said that can stop people from speaking out and seeking help.

The foundation had already been contacted by people who were finding the comments disturbing.

He added there needed to be a clear difference between criticising someone's political decisions and someone's health issue.

"We need to be careful we don't jump into the put-down language we often throw at people when they're making decisions we disagree with, like 'crazy' and 'unstable' as a way of undermining their judgement, particularly when it's relating to someone who is clearly going through some very tough times," he said.

- By Charlie Dreaver
rnz.co.nz

Jami-Lee Ross took leave from Parliament earlier this month for mental health reasons. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:54
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Parliament needs to change in the wake of last week’s Jami-Lee Ross saga, as she called for politicians to show empathy and compassion.
Parliament needs to change in the wake of Jami-Lee Ross saga, says Jacinda Ardern
2
Ryanair has come in for heavy criticism for the way it handled the racist abuse of an elderly passenger.
'Mum's really feeling upset and very stressed about this situation' - woman whose mother was racially abused on Ryanair flight speaks out
3
A member of the team suspected of killing Jamal Khashoggi dressed up in his clothes and was captured on CCTV footage around Istanbul on the day the journalist was killed.
Chilling leaked CCTV footage shows Khashoggi 'body double' wearing journalist's clothes after he was killed
4
Christian Dennison is making an impact on social media, and he's got a pretty well-known twin brother too.
Kiwi movie star Julian Dennison's twin brother Christian selected as a youth Member of Parliament
5
As a tribute to retired teammate Nick Collison, the Kiwi star stole the show again.
Watch: Steven Adams videobombs reporter's live cross with invisible handshake
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:12
DOC’s Clinton Duffy spoke to Breakfast this morning about the increased sightings of the predators in New Zealand waters.

'Get out of the water as quickly and quietly as you can' - what to do if you encounter a shark in the water this summer
Fans and supporters. Tonga v Australia. International Rugby League test match. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 20 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

NRL investigating after staffer accused of directing racist comment at dancing fan during Mate Ma'a Tonga match
00:24
Around 350 services in Auckland will be affected when some drivers walk off the job for 24 hours, while Go Bus drivers in Hamilton will strikes for four hours this morning.

Auckland, Waikato bus drivers to strike this morning over pay and working conditions

Live stream: Breakfast