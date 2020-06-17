Mental Health Commissioner says Government needs to engage more with Māori communities

The Mental Health Commissioner is calling for the Government to engage more with Māori communities.

Mental health Source: istock.com

It was among recommendations made by Kevin Allan in a report out today on the monitoring and advocacy of mental health services.

Mr Allan says the Government urgently needs to ensure mental health and addiction services are culturally safe for Māori.

"Government needs to partner with Māori, tāngata whaiora and their whānau, and to engage people and communities in transformational change. There must be a shared agenda that delivers clarity of vision, execution and accountability, as well as support to make it happen.

"All services need to work for Māori and be culturally safe. Strengthening Māori participation and leadership in the design and delivery of services is essential - both for improving outcomes and meeting obligations under Te Tiriti o Waitangi."

He says that while he welcomes the shift in focus towards better support for people with mild and moderate needs, there is still a pressing need to improve services for people with complex and ongoing needs, including connections to wider social supports.

Though, Mr Allan says, there has been significant progress since his last full report in 2018.