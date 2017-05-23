Mental health callouts taking up 600 hours per day of police time, new figures show

Police are spending 600 hours a day dealing with mental health related call outs, according to figures released today by the Labour Party.

It is estimated the cost from the call outs is more than $36 million a year, Labour said in a statement having accessed figures under the Official Information Act.

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today, Labour leader Andrew Little says the figures show "just how overstretched our mental health services are".

"That's time police don't have to attend other incidents," he said.

"The way our mental health services are run, they're overstretched …. and the police get called."

Earlier this month Labour announced that if elected to power it would fund eight new mental health teams in a two-year pilot programme to create a "front door" to services.

Mr Little said it was a fresh approach that would provider easier and fast access to mental health services.

The use of mental health services has risen by 60 per cent since 2008, but funding has only gone up by half that amount, he said.

"That is a problem," Mr Little said.

Where can I get support and help?