Mental health boss didn't try to stop Mike King resigning, says his input was valued

The head of the Ministry of Health's mental health unit says he didn't try to stop Mike King from quitting the board working on the government's suicide prevention plan for the next decade, as others rush to praise Mr King's stance.

Ministry of Health Mental Health Director and Chief Advisor Dr John Crawshaw this morning told TVNZ's Breakfast programme he learned of Mr King's dissatisfaction with the process in a resignation email received yesterday.

"I have always understood that it was a difficult and challenging space for him to be in, but I personally valued his input," Dr Crawshaw said, also conceding that he had not tried to stop Mr King from resigning, saying "he had already resigned when I learned about it".

Mr King this morning once again gave a scathing condemnation of our mental health system, criticising the system itself and also the bureaucratic tone of the draft plan.

"When people come forward the help's not there - we've got people going to emergency rooms saying 'I am suicidal- I'm feeling suicidal - I need some help'.

"They are saying, 'well you don't look suicidal - have you had an attempt on your own life?' - 'no, I haven't' - 'well you don't meet the threshold - come back when you actually attempt your life'.

"This is our suicide prevention strategy right now," Mr King said - "people have to attempt suicide to access services - that's not right".

Mental health head rejects criticisms, welcomes input

Dr Crawshaw said the draft plan is a ten-year strategy and rejected accusations of inaccessible language, saying "one of the challenges is to actually craft a vision which encapsulates the concepts of what we're trying to move forward on".

"If the concerns that he [Mr King] has is that it's not clear enough or not strong enough, we certainly will listen to that and we'll certainly look at how we frame it," Dr Crawshaw said.

"This is something we're looking at over ten years and it's something that we really do need people to understand what the diection of travel is."

Dr Crawshaw believes Mr King quitting could actually benefit the process in at least one way - bringing the debate to national attention and encouraging diversity among submissions.

"If nothing else, this debate that he has launched will help us, I hope, get a wider number of people making submissions to our process ... so that we can actually make the actual strategy and the action plans that follow much more effective."

Dr Crawshaw also rejected suggestions that other members of the advisory board, who are all paid except for Mr King, were unable to robustly criticise the draft plan because of their employment.

"I can tell you that around the table there were a number of very passionate people who had been working in the suicide prevention space for quite some time," he said.

"Whether or not they're paid to do the work or not is really not as important as their passion and their vision and where they see the need to take things forward.

"My experience [with] the people around the table was that they were very forthright."

'Really disappointing for New Zealand' - Little

Meanwhile, Labour Leader Andrew Little told Breakfast that Mr King quitting is "really disappointing for New Zealand".

Mr Little said Mr King "has been a stalwart advocate for mental health" in New Zealand and him leaving the board "is a big loss".

"As I get around the country and talk to New Zealanders and talk to people mental health comes up all the time, and the big question we all have is how in a beautiful, amazing country like New Zealand do we have one of the highest teen suicide rates in the world - we've got to do something," Mr Little said.

"We've got to listen to people like Mike King who have been there, they know what it's like and they know the help that's needed.