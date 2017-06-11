 

Mental health and housing set to be two of the biggest touch points as politicians duel it out ahead of September's election

Katie Bradford 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

The latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll shows voters think the government is not doing enough in both areas.
Katie Bradford

00:17
1
Mark Hunt wore down his higher-ranked opponent early in the fight before a clean finish saw the ref have to step in.

Watch: IT'S OVER! Ref stops Mark Hunt pummelling drained UFC opponent as Auckland crowd roars at TKO win

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:30
3
The Auckland crowd roared for their own at this afternoon's UFC Fight Night after Ross Pearson hit the canvas from The Hangman's knee.

Watch: KNOCKOUT! Kiwi UFC fighter Dan Hooker's deadly knee sends opponent's mouthguard flying and puts him to sleep

00:30
4
The connection is being billed as the biggest transport transformation in Auckland since the Harbour Bridge was opened in 1959.

Auckland's Waterview Tunnel set to open early July

00:50
5
After hearing a woman's screams inside a large metal container investigators found a missing woman who had been chained inside for two months by a vicious serial killer

Watch: Chilling moment woman is rescued from shipping container after being imprisoned by serial killer

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.



 
