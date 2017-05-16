 

Mental health advocate Mike King, inundated with requests for help, appeals to people to stop 'abusing' him when he can't

High profile mental health advocate Mike King has spoken out on social media, frustrated with people who contact him asking him for help and "abusing" him when he doesn't get back to them.

Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.
Mr King says his Key to Life Trust operates on thin resources "out of my kitchen" and he simply doesn't have to time to "help everyone".

"Hey everybody right now I am being smashed by people wanting me to advocate for them so they can get their story 'out there'," Mr King wrote on Facebook today.

Sunday's Jehan Casinader was only asking this question as a scene-setter. The answer left him gobsmacked.
"By people wanting me to help loved ones. By people who have the 'answer' to the Suicide problem demanding (not asking) I call them and abusing me when I don't."

Earlier this month Mr King resigned from the Government's suicide prevention panel after criticising the Government's Draft Suicide Prevention plan and its "deeply flawed" guidelines.

Mr King says only himself and two others run the Key to Life Trust. 

"I will help where I can, but I can't help everyone. If I don't get back to you it's not because I don't care, it's simply because I can't help," he writes.

Mike King from the Key to Life Trust on what to do about our rising suicide rate.
"To those who want advice on how to help I'm sorry but, I don't have the time or the resources to contact, meet or train you."

A regular commentator to New Zealand media about the issues of mental health and suicide, Mr King appeared on TVNZ 1's Sunday programme last night in a story about New Zealand's suicide rate.

His advice to anyone wanting his help: "I'm sorry but, I don't have the time to or the resources to contact, meet or train you".

"The best way you can help me is share your story on social media. Let's normalise the fact we all have problems and the more we share the more we give others permission to do the same," he wrote.

Where can I get support and help?

Below is a list of some of the services available which offer support, information and help.
Lifeline 24/7 – 0800 543 354
Kidsline (aimed at children up to 18 years of age, available 24/7) – 0800 54 37 54
Depression Helpline 24/7 - 0800 111 757
Healthline - 0800 611 116
Samaritans - 0800 726 666 (for callers from the Lower North Island, Christchurch and West Coast) or 0800 211 211 / (04) 473 9739 (for callers from all other regions)
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
What's Up (for 5-18 year olds; 1 pm to 11 pm) - 0800 942 8787
www.depression.org.nz - includes The Journal online help service
www.thelowdown.co.nz - visit the website, email team@thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626 (emails and text messages will be responded to between 12 noon and 12 midnight).

