Meningococcal case prompts warning from DHB

A suspected case of meningococcal disease has prompted a call for vigilance.

The suspected case is in New Plymouth.

Taranaki DHB medical officer of health Dr Greg Simmons says the case does not increase the risk for the community, but it is a good time to remind people of the symptoms, which are flu-like.

The signs and symptoms of meningococcal disease can include high temperature, headache, confusion and sleepiness, joint pain, aching muscles and/or neck stiffness, a dislike of bright lights, vomiting and a red or purple skin rash.

People with these symptoms should not delay seeking medical attention.

Meningococcal disease is a bacterial infection that causes two very serious illnesses - meningitis, an infection of the membranes that cover the brain and septicaemia, blood poisoning.

    

