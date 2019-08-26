Meng Foon welcomed into role as Race Relations Commissioner with pōwhiri

Meng Foon has been welcomed as the new Race Relations Commissoner with a pōwhiri today to mark the first day of his five-year term.

The former Gisborne mayor will lead the Human Rights Commission in promoting positive race relations.

Mr Foon was the only mayor in the country fluent in te reo, along with Cantonese and English, but he handed over the mayoral chains to his long-time deputy after 18 years in the role last week.

Mr Foon takes over from previous commissioner Susan Devoy, who left at then end of her term in June last year.