Men wielding large sticks sought in relation to Invercargill store robbery

Two men, wielding weapons thought to be large sticks and with their faces covered, are being sought after in relation to a robbery at an Invercargill store.

The two men entered the store on the corner of Heywood Street and Tanner Street, in Grasmere, Invercargill, about 6.20pm yesterday.

The store attendant was assaulted, although he did not require medical attention, police said in a statement.

Police appealed for sightings of the offenders, who left with cigarettes, heading east on Heywood Street in a vehicle believed to be a silver 1997 Subaru Forrester station wagon.

A similar vehicle was reported driving at excessive speeds shortly after the incident heading north on State Highway 6 at Lorneville.

Both men had their faces covered, but one of the men was wearing a black and red hoodie. One was of a slight build and the other of a solid build.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation, or anyone who saw this vehicle in the area, is asked to contact police on (03) 217 1326 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

