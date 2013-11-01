Men praised for saving life of Canterbury boy after getting swept down river

Two men are being praised for saving the life of an Ashburton boy after a day jumping off rocks into water at the Rakaia Gorge nearly turned fatal.

Four boys, aged 12-13, were at the gorge late Saturday afternoon, when one of them became caught in a strong current and was swept away, police say.

The boys' three friends stayed with him and swam together about 300m downstream when all of them were driven into a cluster of thick willow trees.

All of the boys were able to climb out of the water - expect a 12-year-old whose leg was stuck in branches under the water.

Police say it was a serious situation and the boy was in dire risk of drowning.

A private jet boat was nearby and managed to get to the struggling 12-year-old, one of the men onboard jumped into the water and freed the boy's foot.

The 12-year-old and a 13-year-old were taken to Christchurch Hospital after the ordeal. The boys whose leg was trapped, was released from hospital on Sunday with no serious injuries.

"This was a serious situation where, if it was not for the quick actions of the two men and their ability to extract the boys using a boat, the 12-year-old boy would certainly have drowned," says Constable Guy Atkinson.