Men flee Whangarei liquor store with bottles of ...non-alcoholic wine

Two men have fled a Whangarei store after allegedly stealing four bottles of wine, three of which were non-alcoholic. 

Two men allegedly stole four bottles of wine in Whangarei.

Source: New Zealand Police

Police were called to the Cactus Liquor Store at 4.45pm on Monday when the men allegedly helped themselves to the wine without paying. 

Senior Sergeant John Fagan says "three of the bottles were non-alcoholic wine and one was a bottle of Greek fortified wine."

"The store had high quality CCTV cameras installed at strategic positions within the store enabling high quality footage of the offenders to be obtained," Mr Fagan said. 

After the men fled the store, they waited for a vehicle to pick them up. 

Police say are they following strong lines of inquiries. 

