Men face more charges over New Zealand's biggest cocaine bust

The four men arrested following the country's biggest cocaine bust are facing more charges after appearing in the Tauranga District Court today.

Benjamin John Northway, Mario Habulin, Matthew Scott and Deni Cavallo entered no pleas and were remanded in custody.

They now face nearly 50 charges including: Possession of a class A drug, supply and being part of an organised criminal group.

The men were arrested last month after allegedly removing 46 kilograms of cocaine from the Maersk Antares and taking it to a nearby property.

Two others will appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow on money laundering charges and will then have their matters heard in Tauranga.