TODAY |

Men face increasing wait times for prostate cancer treatment

More From
New Zealand
Health

Men are experiencing longer wait times for prostate cancer treatment and a lobby group wants the disparity between District Health Boards to stop.

It is Blue September, a month to recognise prostate cancer.

Ministry of Health data has revealed a 24 percent increase in prostate cancer diagnoses between 2015 and 2017.

One in eight men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime, with 10 men diagnosed every day and one or more dying every day.

Prostate Cancer Foundation chief executive Graeme Woodside said men were being disadvantaged because there were no targets for care.

"The abandonment of cancer treatment targets by the Labour government has left DHBs without any measurement of appropriate timelines, causing unnecessary stress and uncertainty.

"What we've seen is that there's a real disparity growing across the country among different DHBs of the wait times and it can be from a couple of weeks through to I think the worst was about 300 days that a man would be waiting to go through the whole cancer process."

Mr Woodside said cancer patients should expect to be treated in a better timeframe than that and the disparity for care among the DHBs needed to be fixed.

Later today the government will release its much awaited cancer strategy. The contents are a closely guarded secret, with even top cancer specialists in the dark and impatient for details.

 

rnz.co.nz

Source: rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One dead, another critical after high-speed police pursuit in Whakatane
2
'Why are we giving jobs to second-rate Kiwis?' - Alan Jones takes aim at Kiwis in Australian rugby
3
'Any takers?' Issac Luke posts public address to NRL clubs in search for new home with Warriors deal ending
4
In five years, sediment levels have more than doubled in Porirua Harbour
5
Christchurch couple questioned after family of five found dead in Fiji
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Study finds link between hormone treatment and breast cancer
02:22

Former gang leader eyes new role as Far North mayor
01:45

Canterbury health officials brace for summer heatwaves after Europe's scorcher
01:55

Pressure mounts on Southern DHB as 'a whole lot of people' missing colonoscopies