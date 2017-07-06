Men convicted of homosexual crimes disappointed Government isn't offering compensation

Men convicted of homosexual acts prior to 1986 are disappointed the Government isn't offering compensation to accompany the long awaited apology they received yesterday in Parliament.

The apology from Minister of Justice Amy Adams in Parliament was followed by the first reading of a bill to expunge the criminal records of all the men convicted for homosexual acts under the 1961 Crimes Act which outlawed male sex.

But campaigners for the apology don't think it goes far enough.

"People lost their jobs, they became objects of pity, so an apology really doesn't amount to much," said Bill Logan on the steps of Parliament

Officials estimate around 1000 men are eligible to expunge their criminal record, although Rawa Karetia from the International Gay and Lesbian Association believes many won’t come forward.

"We don't know how many people are still living with us and not really wanting to to talk about it all, and I guess this is the right direction but a blanket pardon would be preferable," Mr Karetia said.

In her apology speech Ms Adam's described the law as "unimaginable" by today's standards.

"It is never too late to apologise," Ms Adams said.

"While we cannot ever erase the injustice, this apology is a symbolic but important act.

"It's unimaginable today that we would criminalise consensual sexual activity between adults."

The 1961 Crimes Act outlawed male sex, whether it was consensual or not.

The Homosexual Law Reform Act 1986 legalised consensual sex between men aged 16 and older.

Speaking on the bill Ms Adams said there were estimated around 1000 people who would be eligible.

"This bill seeks to address the ongoing stigma, prejudice and other negative effects arising from the conviction for a historical homosexual offence by creating a statutory scheme for a convicted person, or a representative of that person if that person is deceased, to apply to have the conviction expunged," Ms Adams said.

"It is clear that the laws under which the men affected were convicted have not represented the views of most New Zealanders for many years and it's right that we formally recognise that.

"I cannot think of any other situation where a Government in this country would seek to rewrite criminal histories based on changes in societal views.

"It would be as if the conviction never existed."

Last year, 1 NEWS revealed that men would get the right to apply for a pardon under the proposed new law.

In February, Ms Adams said she had considered the proposition when campaigners delivered a petition to parliament and she apologised for the trauma suffered by those convicted.

The offences which could be wiped include indecency between males, sodomy and keeping places of resort for homosexual acts.

The fight to change that met fierce resistance, and although reform won, convictions were never erased.

In late January, the United Kingdom issued thousands of posthumous pardons for homosexual acts which are now no longer considered a crime.