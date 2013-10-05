Men arrested over Far North power cut

Source:NZN
Two men have been arrested and charged over the shooting of power pylons which caused a major power cut across the Far North last month.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Moerewa men, 28 and 46, face criminal damage charges following the shootings, which cut electricity to 32,000 connections for more than 12 hours on December 8.
It was estimated to have cost the Northland economy hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The men will appear in the Kaikohe District Court next week.
The pair also face a number of other drug and firearms charges after police carried out search warrants of the district and found cannabis plants, guns and ammunition.
Two other people have also been charged over the drugs and firearms.
