Men aren't talking about their feelings and it's a deadly problem

Suck it up. Harden Up. Be a man about it. How many times have you heard these words? Do you think they help, or make it harder to deal with problems?

What about NZ’s high suicide rate? Last year, 654 people died by suicide and most of them were men.

In this episode, we talk mental health, and get real about the different things that affect how we think, feel and talk. We meet Evandah Steadman, who takes us through some of his family’s darkest days. Surfing legend Daniel Kereopa talks about his own mental health journey, and friends Phillip, Liam and Teowai get honest about being vulnerable.

One for the Boys is a documentary, article and photo series about masculinity in Aotearoa today. We look at what it means to be a man, and how and why that’s changing. See here for more from One for the Boys.

Made with the support of NZ on Air.