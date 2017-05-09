Men appear in court on fraud charges over alleged fake driver licence scam

Three men have appeared in the Manukau District Court on fraud charges over an alleged fake driver licence scam.



The arrests follow a 1 NEWS investigation last year involving employees at the Automobile Association and Vehicle Testing New Zealand.



It is alleged Lovepreet Brar, Vinesh Kumar and Mohammed Feroz made tens of thousands of dollars selling fake licences dating back to 2014.



Brar is charged in connection with 180 transactions. He was a booking officer at AA Meadowlands in East Auckland.



Kumar and Feroz tested drivers at VTNZ.



1 NEWS began investigating after a tip that foreign drivers were allegedly paying hundreds of dollars to bypass the time it takes to get a legitimate licence.



The AA said today that "the integrity of the New Zealand driver licensing system is vital".

"The AA continues to work closely with the Transport Agency to ensure it remains robust.," a spokesman added.



The NZ Transport Agency says it has taken these allegations extremely seriously and commissioned a comprehensive independent "end to end" review of the driver licensing system by KPMG consultants.



"The findings of that review confirmed and expanded on our internal assessments of areas that needed improvement in the driver licensing process," a spokesman said.

"We are now implementing a comprehensive action plan to address the issues identified by the report, including quality assurance processes, the management of contracts with agents, and improving the overseas driver licence process."

