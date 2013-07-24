Men allegedly smash their way into Auckland petrol station with axe and steal cigarettes

Source:
Three men have been arrested after allegedly robbing a petrol station in Auckland, smashing through the doors of the business with an axe.
Police car
Source: 1 NEWS
Police say five men entered the petrol station on East Coast Rd on the North Shore at 4.10am today.
They allegedly stole cigarettes before fleeing in a stolen car they arrived in.
One worker was on the premises and hid in a secure area of the business after setting off a fog defence system.
The group abandoned their getaway car and got into a second vehicle which police caught up soon after.
Once police stopped the car two men ran off and are still on the loose, while three were arrested.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news