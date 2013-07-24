Men allegedly smash their way into Auckland petrol station with axe and steal cigarettes

Three men have been arrested after allegedly robbing a petrol station in Auckland, smashing through the doors of the business with an axe.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Police say five men entered the petrol station on East Coast Rd on the North Shore at 4.10am today.

They allegedly stole cigarettes before fleeing in a stolen car they arrived in.

One worker was on the premises and hid in a secure area of the business after setting off a fog defence system.

The group abandoned their getaway car and got into a second vehicle which police caught up soon after.