Men admit roles in $20 million Tauranga cocaine bust

Two more men charged in connection with one of the country's largest cocaine busts have pleaded guilty.

Mario Habulin and Deni Cavallo made their pleas early this afternoon at the High Court in Rotorua, signalling the end of what was to be a six week trial.

Habulin faced six charges including importation, possession of class A drug, money laundering and being part of an organised criminal group.

Cavallo faced two charges of importation and being part of an organised group.

Earlier in the week Matthew John Scott and Benjamin Northway also pleaded guilty to nine charges between them including importation, supply and possession of a class A drug, and being part of an organised criminal group.

The charges relate to 46 kilograms of cocaine strapped to a container ship docked at the Port of Tauranga.