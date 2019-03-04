Men accused of smuggling 110kgs of meth in golf cart batteries appear in court

Two men accused of trying to smuggle 110 kilograms of meth and two handguns into the country hidden inside golf carts can now be named after name suppression was lifted.

Chiu Tan Yu and Peter Linmo Sun appeared in the Auckland District Court this morning.



The men were granted name suppression last week after one lawyer argued that his client's family and business associates were yet to be made aware of the charges and court case.

He also argued a family member's business could be badly affected of his client's name was made public at this stage.

Peter Linmo Sun (left) and Chiu Tan Yu (right), in the Auckland District Court. Source: 1 NEWS

The lawyer for the other accused man also argued for suppression.



The arrests were made after Customs inspected a shipping container with three six-seat golf carts inside which were exported from the US.

Customs says a closer look revealed the batteries hid large meth crystals and two handguns.



Yu and Sun were arrested following searches of two homes in west and south Auckland late last month.